Flare 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.13 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Flare has a total market cap of $316.27 million and $4.13 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flare has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flare Profile

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 21,374,760,946 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 21,374,760,939.783398 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01490334 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $5,155,954.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

