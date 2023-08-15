Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Holdings Decreased by Tiff Advisory Services Inc.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,378 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 4.3% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926,365 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,238,086,000 after purchasing an additional 90,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $547,079,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,847,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,196 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,586,528. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $123.55. The company had a trading volume of 278,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,037. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $130.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

