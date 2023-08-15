First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 766,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,154,000 after buying an additional 61,776 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 37,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FYX traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.14. The company had a trading volume of 15,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,675. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $72.24 and a twelve month high of $90.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2776 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

