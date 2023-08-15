First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Position Boosted by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 307,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,517,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 442,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,839,000 after acquiring an additional 53,659 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 50,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 1.9 %

RDVY traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.73. The stock had a trading volume of 275,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,607. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $49.68.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3021 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

