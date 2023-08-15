First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the July 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 310.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNLIF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of FNLIF remained flat at $30.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. First National Financial has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $30.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.40.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

