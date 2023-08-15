First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the July 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 310.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNLIF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNLIF
First National Financial Price Performance
About First National Financial
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First National Financial
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How to Invest in Social Media
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.