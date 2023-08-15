First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Advantage from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

First Advantage stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. First Advantage had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $185.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that First Advantage will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FA. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in First Advantage by 157.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Advantage by 1,797.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter valued at $88,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

