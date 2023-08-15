FidoMeta Self Reported Market Cap Tops $191.13 Million (FMC)

FidoMeta (FMC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. FidoMeta has a total market cap of $191.13 million and approximately $0.73 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FidoMeta has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One FidoMeta token can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FidoMeta Profile

FidoMeta’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FidoMeta is fidometa.io.

Buying and Selling FidoMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.012742 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FidoMeta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FidoMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

