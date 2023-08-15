Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Stock Position Lessened by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $7,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 875.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter.

FBND stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $44.57. 153,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,701. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

