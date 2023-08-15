Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Up 8.4% in July

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,700 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 380,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.7 days.

Fibra Terrafina Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBAOF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,360. Fibra Terrafina has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82.

Get Fibra Terrafina alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut Fibra Terrafina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Fibra Terrafina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Terrafina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Terrafina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.