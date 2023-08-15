Fetch.ai (FET) Price Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $181.13 million and approximately $81.83 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00041987 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00028917 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013758 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 820,911,062 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.