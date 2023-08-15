FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

FDM Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FDDMF remained flat at $12.50 during trading hours on Monday. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. FDM Group has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FDM Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.69) to GBX 840 ($10.66) in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

About FDM Group

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

