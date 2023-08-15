Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 96.58% from the stock’s current price.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Stock Performance

Fathom Digital Manufacturing stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.82. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $4.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66.

Get Fathom Digital Manufacturing alerts:

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.79 million. Fathom Digital Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 62.49% and a negative net margin of 328.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fathom Digital Manufacturing

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 13,686 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, and catering services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.