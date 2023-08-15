Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 96.58% from the stock’s current price.
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Stock Performance
Fathom Digital Manufacturing stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.82. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $4.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66.
Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.79 million. Fathom Digital Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 62.49% and a negative net margin of 328.22%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fathom Digital Manufacturing
About Fathom Digital Manufacturing
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, and catering services.
See Also
