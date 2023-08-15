Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Short Interest Up 40.0% in July

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fat Projects Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,563,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000.

Fat Projects Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FATP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,643. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63. Fat Projects Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $12.89.

Fat Projects Acquisition Company Profile

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and/or big data sectors in Southeast Asia.

