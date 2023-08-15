Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Finer Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.6% of Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $111.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $448.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.