Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Short Interest Up 23.3% in July

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 359.5 days.

Exchange Income Price Performance

OTCMKTS EIFZF traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.96. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of $30.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EIFZF shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

