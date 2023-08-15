Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Trading 25% Higher

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 29,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 62,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Excellon Resources Stock Up 25.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Excellon Resources had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,653.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.