Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th.

EPM stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $325.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.95. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $10.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 178.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,791,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,454 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,342,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,904,000 after acquiring an additional 217,029 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,764,197 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 103,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,224,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after buying an additional 91,405 shares in the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

