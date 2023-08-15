Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the July 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 53.3 days.
Evertz Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EVTZF remained flat at $10.02 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. Evertz Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $10.58.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.
About Evertz Technologies
Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Evertz Technologies
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.