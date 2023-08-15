Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stake Cut by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 16.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Evergy by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Evergy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Evergy by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Evergy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $57.27 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.12.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In related news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Evergy news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $69,755.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.