Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Eutelsat Communications Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ETCMY remained flat at $1.67 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. Eutelsat Communications has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $2.55.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

