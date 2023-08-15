Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.
Eutelsat Communications Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ETCMY remained flat at $1.67 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. Eutelsat Communications has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $2.55.
About Eutelsat Communications
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eutelsat Communications
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.