Ethernity Chain Achieves Market Cap of $45.90 Million (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Ethernity Chain has a total market capitalization of $45.90 million and $31,265.32 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for $1.53 or 0.00005248 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethernity Chain’s official website is ethernity.io.

Ethernity Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.”

