Ethereum (ETH) Hits Market Cap of $219.64 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $219.64 billion and $4.42 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $1,828.16 or 0.06260473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00040422 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00020486 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00027687 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00013143 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002689 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,142,223 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

