Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Holdings Raised by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth approximately $114,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $44,187,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $24,777,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $23,880,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE ETD opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $36.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $837.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $187.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.85 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETD

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.