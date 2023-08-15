Escroco Emerald (ESCE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $0.14

Escroco Emerald (ESCE) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Escroco Emerald has a total market capitalization of $457,507.59 and approximately $0.14 worth of Escroco Emerald was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Escroco Emerald has traded 36.4% lower against the US dollar. One Escroco Emerald token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Escroco Emerald’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Escroco Emerald’s official message board is medium.com/@escetoken. Escroco Emerald’s official Twitter account is @escrocotoken. The official website for Escroco Emerald is escrocotoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Escroco Emerald (ESCE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Escroco Emerald has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Escroco Emerald is 0.00049766 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://escrocotoken.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Escroco Emerald directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Escroco Emerald should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Escroco Emerald using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

