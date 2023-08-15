Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 14th (AMBC, AMPE, AMS, ARGO, AVID, CCF, CQP, CVR, KNF, NPI)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, August 14th:

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Knife River (NYSE:KNF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have C$43.00 price target on the stock.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. CIBC currently has C$9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$11.00.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$21.00.

