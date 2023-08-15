Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 14th (AMBC, AMPE, AMS, ARGO, AVID, CCF, CQP, CVR, KNF, NPI)

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, August 14th:

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Knife River (NYSE:KNF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have C$43.00 price target on the stock.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. CIBC currently has C$9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$11.00.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$21.00.

