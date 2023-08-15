Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given New $825.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $780.00 to $825.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.19.

Get Equinix alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EQIX

Equinix Stock Down 0.5 %

Insider Transactions at Equinix

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $770.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $780.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $736.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.83, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $821.63.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,478.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Fidelma Russo sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $777.08, for a total transaction of $283,634.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,478.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,639 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,242 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Equinix by 65.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Equinix by 485.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Equinix by 112.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.