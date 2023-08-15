Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Holdings Lifted by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,215 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Equifax worth $52,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFX. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Equifax by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total transaction of $503,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,026 shares in the company, valued at $8,863,754.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $52,387.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,158.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total transaction of $503,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,026 shares in the company, valued at $8,863,754.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,680 shares of company stock valued at $7,972,615 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.05. 23,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,765. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $240.35.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.63.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

