EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Acquired by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $30,670,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 489.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,226,000 after acquiring an additional 687,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,203,000 after acquiring an additional 523,061 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 914,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,479,000 after acquiring an additional 389,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,463,000 after acquiring an additional 336,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.69.

Shares of EPR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.10. 951,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,014. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 176.47%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

