Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Short Interest Update

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the July 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 276,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENZ. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the first quarter worth $49,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,049,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 269,391 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 85,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 30,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 105,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ENZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 418,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,925. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88. Enzo Biochem has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $79.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enzo Biochem ( NYSE:ENZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 64.19% and a negative return on equity of 116.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

Featured Articles

