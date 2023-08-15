Energy Web Token Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $109.74 Million (EWT)

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Energy Web Token coin can now be purchased for about $2.32 or 0.00007901 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Energy Web Token has a market cap of $109.74 million and approximately $826,015.05 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 47,298,996 coins. Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energy Web Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Energy Web is a blockchain company focused on creating core infrastructure and shared technology for the energy sector. Their flagship platform is the Energy Web Chain, and they also offer a suite of decentralized solutions called the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System. They have built an ecosystem of energy sector players and are a leading blockchain partner in the industry.”

