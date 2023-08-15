Energi (NRG) Reaches One Day Volume of $88,516.77

Energi (NRG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0624 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $88,516.77 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00041986 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00028933 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013774 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 67,396,710 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

