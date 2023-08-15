Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 5,054 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.09% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $640,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 60,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 73,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $56.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.86. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $57.92.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.