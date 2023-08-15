Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 2,890 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in CF Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $78.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,700 shares of company stock worth $2,736,199 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.