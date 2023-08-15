Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 2,182 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 7.1 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $437.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 227.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $480.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.21.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

