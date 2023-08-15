Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105,300.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,762,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,810,000 after acquiring an additional 37,727,087 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,670,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,652,000 after buying an additional 158,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 53.6% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,218,000 after buying an additional 110,273 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $158.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $121.30 and a one year high of $162.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.80 and its 200 day moving average is $147.46.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.