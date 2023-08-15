Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,336,000 after purchasing an additional 123,695 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,201,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,279,000 after buying an additional 159,849 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2,004.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,225,000 after buying an additional 3,973,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,664,000 after acquiring an additional 169,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of ABC opened at $187.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $135.14 and a 52 week high of $194.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.27.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABC. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.36.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,021,971.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $1,873,441.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,031,631.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,655,881 shares of company stock worth $310,997,955 over the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

