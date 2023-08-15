Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 30,659 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,659 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 1.00% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCT opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.08. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $18.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.