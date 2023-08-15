Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $3.05 Million Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,327 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.08% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,494.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPX opened at $63.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.70. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.38 and its 200-day moving average is $63.71.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.12). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

