EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 139,550 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of EMCOR Group worth $42,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EME traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.84. 12,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.76. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.85 and a 52 week high of $223.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EMCOR Group

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $450,499.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,763,375.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $4,196,296. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.