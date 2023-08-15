Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Short Interest Up 36.0% in July

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the July 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Embraer Stock Performance
Shares of ERJ traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,349,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,981. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71. Embraer has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -489.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Institutional Trading of Embraer
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Embraer by 3,990.8% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 845,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 824,375 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $900,000. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Embraer by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 331,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Embraer Company Profile
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.
