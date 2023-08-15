Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the July 15th total of 31,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELTK traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,685. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. Eltek has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of -1.50.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. Eltek had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eltek will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in Eltek during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Eltek during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Eltek by 9.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

