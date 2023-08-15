Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 323,200 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 262,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Elisa Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of Elisa Oyj stock remained flat at $62.45 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.40. Elisa Oyj has a twelve month low of $58.53 and a twelve month high of $62.45.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. HSBC lowered Elisa Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. DNB Markets upgraded Elisa Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Elisa Oyj in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

Elisa Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.