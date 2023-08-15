ELIS Price Up 31% Over Last 7 Days (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $10.19 million and $13,684.72 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be bought for about $0.0509 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.05144132 USD and is down -6.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $41,974.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

