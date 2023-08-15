Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total transaction of $86,024,967.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,473,810 shares in the company, valued at $44,914,337,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total value of $86,024,967.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,473,810 shares in the company, valued at $44,914,337,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 754,417 shares of company stock worth $357,553,862 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $560.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $537.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.61. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $542.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.71 billion, a PE ratio of 74.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

