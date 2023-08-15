Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by King Wealth

King Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.7% of King Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. King Wealth’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $560.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.00.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 754,417 shares of company stock valued at $357,553,862 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $8.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $546.30. 1,554,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,221. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $547.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.60 billion, a PE ratio of 74.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $460.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.61.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

