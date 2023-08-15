Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $44,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.93.

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $469.89. 213,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $454.25 and its 200-day moving average is $464.27.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

