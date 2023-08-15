EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Down 30.9% in July

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:EDPFY traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $45.38. 25,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,576. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $38.87 and a 1 year high of $57.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.70.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

