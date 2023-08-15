EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Down 30.9% in July

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Trading Down 0.9 %
OTCMKTS:EDPFY traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $45.38. 25,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,576. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $38.87 and a 1 year high of $57.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.70.
About EDP – Energias de Portugal
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EDP – Energias de Portugal
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.