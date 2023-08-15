Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Raised to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

EIX has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edison International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Edison International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $69.76 on Tuesday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Edison International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 137,840 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Edison International by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

