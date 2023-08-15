Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (RNEW) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on September 8th

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

LON RNEW opened at GBX 0.65 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £890,616.00 and a PE ratio of 63.25. Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 0.54 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.95 ($0.01). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.26.

Get Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust alerts:

About Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC, an investment trust, engages in investing in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure assets primarily in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.