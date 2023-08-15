Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (RNEW) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on September 8th

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Up 2.1 %
LON RNEW opened at GBX 0.65 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £890,616.00 and a PE ratio of 63.25. Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 0.54 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.95 ($0.01). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.26.
About Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust
