Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

TEAF opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80.

Get Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAF. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.